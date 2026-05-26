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    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae [Image 1 of 8]

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    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae

    JINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, Australian Clearance Diving Team 1, Republic of Korea Coast Guard Special Rescue Unit, and Republic of Korea Navy Ship Salvage and Rescue Unit personnel participate in an operations brief before executing an integrated multinational dive to locate a simulated sunken vessel during Salvage Exercise Korea 2026 at Jinhae Naval Base, Republic of Korea, April 7, 2026. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 01:35
    Photo ID: 9708825
    VIRIN: 260407-N-YV347-1001
    Resolution: 8022x5730
    Size: 15.29 MB
    Location: JINHAE, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae
    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae
    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae
    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae
    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae
    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae
    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae
    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae

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    SALVEX
    MDSU 1
    US NAVY
    SALVAGE

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