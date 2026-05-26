U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, Australian Clearance Diving Team 1, Republic of Korea Coast Guard Special Rescue Unit, and Republic of Korea Navy Ship Salvage and Rescue Unit personnel participate in an operations brief before executing an integrated multinational dive to locate a simulated sunken vessel during Salvage Exercise Korea 2026 at Jinhae Naval Base, Republic of Korea, April 7, 2026. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)