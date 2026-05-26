U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae

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U.S. Navy Diver 3rd Class Mark Obymachow, assigned to Navy Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, checks his gear before participating in an integrated multinational dive to recover simulated casualties using sonar during Salvage Exercise Korea 2026 at Jinhae Naval Base, Republic of Korea, April 9, 2026. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)