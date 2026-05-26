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    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae [Image 3 of 8]

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    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae

    JINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Members of U.S. Navy Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, Republic of Korea Coast Guard Special Rescue Unit, Australian Clearance Diving Team 1, and the Republic of Korea Navy Ship Salvage and Rescue Unit, meet for Salvage Exercise Korea 2026 at Jinhae Naval Base, Republic of Korea, April 10, 2026. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and provides diving and salvage capabilities in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 01:35
    Photo ID: 9708824
    VIRIN: 260407-N-YV348-8626
    Resolution: 8640x4534
    Size: 7.07 MB
    Location: JINHAE, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae
    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae
    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae
    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae
    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae
    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae
    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae
    U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae

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    SALVEX
    MDSU 1
    US NAVY
    SALVAGE

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