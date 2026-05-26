U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae

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Members of U.S. Navy Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, Republic of Korea Coast Guard Special Rescue Unit, Australian Clearance Diving Team 1, and the Republic of Korea Navy Ship Salvage and Rescue Unit, meet for Salvage Exercise Korea 2026 at Jinhae Naval Base, Republic of Korea, April 10, 2026. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and provides diving and salvage capabilities in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)