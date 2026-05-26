U.S. Navy Diver 1st Class Benji Guerra, right, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, and Chief Jonathan Crawford, Royal Australian Navy Clearance Diver, prepare to locate a simulated sunken vessel during Salvage Exercise Korea 2026 at Jinhae Naval Base, Republic of Korea, April 7, 2026. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 01:35
|Photo ID:
|9708811
|VIRIN:
|260407-N-YV347-1310
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|6.04 MB
|Location:
|JINHAE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.