U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Diver 1st Class Benji Guerra, right, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, and Chief Jonathan Crawford, Royal Australian Navy Clearance Diver, prepare to locate a simulated sunken vessel during Salvage Exercise Korea 2026 at Jinhae Naval Base, Republic of Korea, April 7, 2026. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)