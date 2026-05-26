U.S., Republic of Korea, Australian Forces Conduct Joint Dive and Salvage Exercise in Jinhae

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A remotely operated vehicle is recovered from the ocean during Salvage Exercise Korea 2026 at Jinhae Naval Base, Republic of Korea, April 9, 2026. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and provides diving and salvage capabilities in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)