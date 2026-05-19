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    Army R&D delivers more powerful standardized battery for additional equipment types [Image 1 of 9]

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    Army R&amp;D delivers more powerful standardized battery for additional equipment types

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Daniel Lafontaine 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    Army C5ISR Center and 20th CBRNE Command personnel test the new CFx battery at Aberdeen Proving Ground, on May 6, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 10:48
    Photo ID: 9706830
    VIRIN: 260506-O-AQ639-1670
    Resolution: 3925x3648
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army R&D delivers more powerful standardized battery for additional equipment types [Image 9 of 9], by Daniel Lafontaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army R&amp;D delivers more powerful standardized battery for additional equipment types
    Army R&amp;D delivers more powerful standardized battery for additional equipment types
    Army R&amp;D delivers more powerful standardized battery for additional equipment types
    Army R&amp;D delivers more powerful standardized battery for additional equipment types
    Army R&amp;D delivers more powerful standardized battery for additional equipment types
    Army R&amp;D delivers more powerful standardized battery for additional equipment types
    Army R&amp;D delivers more powerful standardized battery for additional equipment types
    Army R&amp;D delivers more powerful standardized battery for additional equipment types
    Army R&amp;D delivers more powerful standardized battery for additional equipment types

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