Army C5ISR Center and 20th CBRNE Command personnel test the new CFx battery at Aberdeen Proving Ground, on May 6, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 10:48
|Photo ID:
|9706822
|VIRIN:
|260506-O-AQ639-8540
|Resolution:
|2306x5128
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army R&D delivers more powerful standardized battery for additional equipment types [Image 9 of 9], by Daniel Lafontaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.