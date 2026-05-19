Date Taken: 05.06.2026 Date Posted: 05.26.2026 10:48 Photo ID: 9706770 VIRIN: 260506-O-AQ639-6707 Resolution: 3235x5472 Size: 3.01 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

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This work, Army R&D delivers more powerful standardized battery for additional equipment types [Image 9 of 9], by Daniel Lafontaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.