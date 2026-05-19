Army C5ISR Center personnel test the new CFx battery at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on May 12, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 10:48
|Photo ID:
|9706772
|VIRIN:
|260512-O-AQ639-9402
|Resolution:
|4544x2946
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army R&D delivers more powerful standardized battery for additional equipment types [Image 9 of 9], by Daniel Lafontaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.