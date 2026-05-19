Date Taken: 05.12.2026 Date Posted: 05.26.2026 10:48 Photo ID: 9706799 VIRIN: 260512-O-AQ639-6490 Resolution: 4366x3648 Size: 4.07 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US

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This work, Army R&D delivers more powerful standardized battery for additional equipment types [Image 9 of 9], by Daniel Lafontaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.