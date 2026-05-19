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    Memorial Day Ceremonies held across Vermont to Honor Military Sacrifice [Image 8 of 8]

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    Memorial Day Ceremonies held across Vermont to Honor Military Sacrifice

    MILTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Brooke Adams, daughter of a currently deployed service member, delivers remarks during a Memorial Day ceremony in Milton, Vt., May 25, 2026. The ceremony honored U.S. service members who died while serving in the armed forces and brought the community together to remember their sacrifice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 13:18
    Photo ID: 9705044
    VIRIN: 260525-F-FV499-1126
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: MILTON, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Memorial Day Ceremonies held across Vermont to Honor Military Sacrifice [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Memorial Day Ceremonies held across Vermont to Honor Military Sacrifice
    Memorial Day Ceremonies held across Vermont to Honor Military Sacrifice
    Memorial Day Ceremonies held across Vermont to Honor Military Sacrifice
    Memorial Day Ceremonies held across Vermont to Honor Military Sacrifice
    Memorial Day Ceremonies held across Vermont to Honor Military Sacrifice
    Memorial Day Ceremonies held across Vermont to Honor Military Sacrifice
    Memorial Day Ceremonies held across Vermont to Honor Military Sacrifice
    Memorial Day Ceremonies held across Vermont to Honor Military Sacrifice

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    Brooke Adams, Milton Memorial Day Guest Speaker

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    Vermont Air National Gaurd
    The Green Mountain Boys

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