Memorial Day Ceremonies held across Vermont to Honor Military Sacrifice

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Brooke Adams, daughter of a currently deployed service member, delivers remarks during a Memorial Day ceremony in Milton, Vt., May 25, 2026. The ceremony honored U.S. service members who died while serving in the armed forces and brought the community together to remember their sacrifice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)