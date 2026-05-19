Brooke Adams, daughter of a currently deployed service member, delivers remarks during a Memorial Day ceremony in Milton, Vt., May 25, 2026. The ceremony honored U.S. service members who died while serving in the armed forces and brought the community together to remember their sacrifice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 13:18
|Photo ID:
|9705040
|VIRIN:
|260525-F-FV499-1125
|Resolution:
|5764x3843
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|MILTON, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day Ceremonies held across Vermont to Honor Military Sacrifice [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Brooke Adams, Milton Memorial Day Guest Speaker
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