Flags blow in the wind during a memorial day ceremony in South Burlington Vt., May 22, 2026. The ceremony honored U.S. service members who died while serving in the nation’s armed forces and recognized the sacrifices made by military families and veterans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 13:18
|Photo ID:
|9705037
|VIRIN:
|260522-F-FV499-1124
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day Ceremonies held across Vermont to Honor Military Sacrifice [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Brooke Adams, Milton Memorial Day Guest Speaker
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