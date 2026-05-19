Memorial Day Ceremonies held across Vermont to Honor Military Sacrifice

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U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Blair, the Wing Commander of the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, delivers remarks during a Memorial Day ceremony in South Burlington Vt., May 22, 2026. The ceremony honored U.S. service members who died while serving in the nation’s armed forces and recognized the sacrifices made by military families and veterans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)