Remembering sacrifice at Suresnes American Cemetery

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U.S. Air Force Airmen and French Air Force Airmen pose for a photo during a Memorial Day ceremony held at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial, Suresnes, France, May 24, 2026. The cemetery contains the remains of 1,559 Americans who died in World War I and 24 unknown fallen service members from World War II.