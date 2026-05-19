Remembering sacrifice at Suresnes American Cemetery

A commemorative wreath is displayed during the Memorial Day ceremony held at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial, Suresnes, France, May 24, 2026. The cemetery contains the remains of 1,559 Americans who died in World War I and 24 unknown fallen service members from World War II.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 07:04
|Photo ID:
|9704873
|VIRIN:
|260524-F-QR787-1185
|Resolution:
|7445x5318
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|PARIS, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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