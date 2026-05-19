Remembering sacrifice at Suresnes American Cemetery

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Amber Kelly-Herard, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing public affairs officer, right, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Arvin Espiritu, 435th Contingency Response Squadron air transportation specialist, stand in formation during a Memorial Day ceremony held at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial, Suresnes, France, May 24, 2026. The cemetery contains the remains of 1,559 Americans who died in World War I and 24 unknown fallen service members from World War II.