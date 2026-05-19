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    Remembering sacrifice at Suresnes American Cemetery [Image 5 of 7]

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    Remembering sacrifice at Suresnes American Cemetery

    PARIS, FRANCE

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Mary Andom 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andy Wendzikowski, left, drummer, and Tech. Sgt. Nick Del Villano, trumpeter, both assigned to the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band, perform during a Memorial Day ceremony held at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial, Suresnes, France, May 24, 2026. The cemetery contains the remains of 1,559 Americans who died in World War I and 24 unknown fallen service members from World War II.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 07:04
    Photo ID: 9704875
    VIRIN: 260524-F-QR787-1230
    Resolution: 1500x1200
    Size: 382.23 KB
    Location: PARIS, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Remembering sacrifice at Suresnes American Cemetery [Image 7 of 7], by Mary Andom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Remembering sacrifice at Suresnes American Cemetery
    Remembering sacrifice at Suresnes American Cemetery
    Remembering sacrifice at Suresnes American Cemetery
    Remembering sacrifice at Suresnes American Cemetery
    Remembering sacrifice at Suresnes American Cemetery
    Remembering sacrifice at Suresnes American Cemetery
    Remembering sacrifice at Suresnes American Cemetery

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