Remembering sacrifice at Suresnes American Cemetery

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andy Wendzikowski, left, drummer, and Tech. Sgt. Nick Del Villano, trumpeter, both assigned to the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band, perform during a Memorial Day ceremony held at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial, Suresnes, France, May 24, 2026. The cemetery contains the remains of 1,559 Americans who died in World War I and 24 unknown fallen service members from World War II.