Remembering sacrifice at Suresnes American Cemetery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brad Green, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band drum major, performs during a Memorial Day ceremony held at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial, Suresnes, France, May 24, 2026. The cemetery contains the remains of 1,559 Americans who died in World War I and 24 unknown fallen service members from World War II.