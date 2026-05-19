USAFE-AFAFRICA deputy commander commemorates sacrifice, legacy of fallen service members during Memorial Day

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SURESNES, France - U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen P. Snelson, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa deputy commander, a salute during a Memorial Day ceremony held at Suresnes American Cemetery at Suresnes, France, May 24, 2026. The Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial contains the remains of 1,559 Americans who died in World War I and 24 unknown fallen service members from World War II.