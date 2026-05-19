USAFE-AFAFRICA deputy commander commemorates sacrifice, legacy of fallen service members during Memorial Day

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SURESNES, France - U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen P. Snelson, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa deputy commander, addresses veterans, civic leaders and family members during a Memorial Day ceremony held at the Suresnes American Cemetery at Suresnes, France, May 24, 2026. The Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial contains the remains of 1,559 Americans who died in World War I and 24 unknown fallen service members from World War II.