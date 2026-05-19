USAFE-AFAFRICA deputy commander commemorates sacrifice, legacy of fallen service members during Memorial Day

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SURESNES, France - Distinguished guests render a salute during a Memorial Day ceremony held at Suresnes American Cemetery, Suresnes, France, May 24, 2026. The Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial contains the remains of 1,559 Americans who died in World War I and 24 unknown fallen service members from World War II.