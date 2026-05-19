SURESNES, France - Distinguished guests render a salute during a Memorial Day ceremony held at Suresnes American Cemetery, Suresnes, France, May 24, 2026. The Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial contains the remains of 1,559 Americans who died in World War I and 24 unknown fallen service members from World War II.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 06:50
|Photo ID:
|9704858
|VIRIN:
|260524-F-QR787-1181
|Resolution:
|7366x5262
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|PARIS, FR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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USAFE-AFAFRICA deputy commander commemorates sacrifice, legacy of fallen service members during Memorial Day
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