MARNES-LA-COQUETTE, France - U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen P. Snelson, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa deputy commander, lays a wreath to pay tribute to fallen American and French service members during a Memorial Day ceremony held at the Lafayette Escadrille Memorial in Marnes-la-Coquette, France, May 24, 2026. The Lafayette Escadrille Memorial Cemetery commemorates the birthplace of American combat aviation and is the final resting place for some of America’s first combat aviators and their French Officers during World War I.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 06:50
|Photo ID:
|9704857
|VIRIN:
|260524-F-QR787-1091
|Resolution:
|1500x1200
|Size:
|405.01 KB
|Location:
|PARIS, FR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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USAFE-AFAFRICA deputy commander commemorates sacrifice, legacy of fallen service members during Memorial Day
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