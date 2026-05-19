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    USAFE-AFAFRICA deputy commander commemorates sacrifice, legacy of fallen service members during Memorial Day [Image 2 of 6]

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    USAFE-AFAFRICA deputy commander commemorates sacrifice, legacy of fallen service members during Memorial Day

    PARIS, FRANCE

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Mary Andom 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    MARNES-LA-COQUETTE, France - U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen P. Snelson, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa deputy commander, attends a Memorial Day ceremony held at the Lafayette Escadrille Memorial in Marnes-la-Coquette, France, May 24, 2026. The Lafayette Escadrille Memorial commemorates the birthplace of American combat aviation and is the final resting place for some of America’s first combat aviators and their French officers during World War I.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 06:50
    Photo ID: 9704856
    VIRIN: 260524-F-QR787-1071
    Resolution: 7143x5102
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: PARIS, FR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA deputy commander commemorates sacrifice, legacy of fallen service members during Memorial Day [Image 6 of 6], by Mary Andom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAFE-AFAFRICA deputy commander commemorates sacrifice, legacy of fallen service members during Memorial Day
    USAFE-AFAFRICA deputy commander commemorates sacrifice, legacy of fallen service members during Memorial Day
    USAFE-AFAFRICA deputy commander commemorates sacrifice, legacy of fallen service members during Memorial Day
    USAFE-AFAFRICA deputy commander commemorates sacrifice, legacy of fallen service members during Memorial Day
    USAFE-AFAFRICA deputy commander commemorates sacrifice, legacy of fallen service members during Memorial Day
    USAFE-AFAFRICA deputy commander commemorates sacrifice, legacy of fallen service members during Memorial Day

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    USAFE-AFAFRICA deputy commander commemorates sacrifice, legacy of fallen service members during Memorial Day

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