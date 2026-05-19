Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career

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U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Daniel Walters, aviation safety inspector, B Company, 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Regiment, Nevada National Guard, poses for a photo with his team at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Stead, Nevada, May 20, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)