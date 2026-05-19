U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Daniel Walters, aviation safety inspector, B Company, 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Regiment, Nevada National Guard, is sprayed by champagne at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Stead, Nevada, May 21, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 19:35
|Photo ID:
|9704615
|VIRIN:
|260521-Z-KL044-1349
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|644.52 KB
|Location:
|STEAD, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
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