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    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career [Image 8 of 10]

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    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career

    STEAD, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Daniel Walters, aviation safety inspector, B Company, 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Regiment, Nevada National Guard, is sprayed by champagne at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Stead, Nevada, May 21, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 19:35
    Photo ID: 9704615
    VIRIN: 260521-Z-KL044-1349
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 644.52 KB
    Location: STEAD, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career

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    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career

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    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    CH-47 Chinook
    NVNG
    1/189 GSAB
    National Guard
    Retirement

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