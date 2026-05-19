Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career

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U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Daniel Walters, aviation safety inspector, B Company, 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Regiment, Nevada National Guard, is sprayed by champagne at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Stead, Nevada, May 21, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)