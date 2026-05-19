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    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career [Image 6 of 10]

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    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career

    TAHOE CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Daniel Walters, aviation safety inspector, B Company, 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Regiment, Nevada National Guard, flies a CH-47 Chinook over Tahoe City, California, May 21, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 19:35
    Photo ID: 9704613
    VIRIN: 260521-Z-KL044-1310
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 467.2 KB
    Location: TAHOE CITY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career

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    Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career

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    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    CH-47 Chinook
    NVNG
    1/189 GSAB
    National Guard
    Retirement

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