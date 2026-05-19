Date Taken: 05.21.2026 Date Posted: 05.24.2026 19:35 Photo ID: 9704612 VIRIN: 260521-Z-KL044-1058 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 491.77 KB Location: STEAD, NEVADA, US

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This work, Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.