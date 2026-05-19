U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Daniel Walters, aviation safety inspector, B Company, 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Regiment, Nevada National Guard, walks out of a CH-47 Chinook at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Stead, Nevada, May 21, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 19:35
|Photo ID:
|9704610
|VIRIN:
|260521-Z-KL044-1024
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|555.7 KB
|Location:
|STEAD, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Local Master Aviator takes final flight, concludes 43-year military career
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