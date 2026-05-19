Capt. Drew Broadbent, 11th Bomb Squadron pilot, poses for a photo in front of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 20, 2026. Broadbent is serving as formation lead for the Arsenal of Freedom flyover at the Miami Hyundai Air and Sea Show, part of Freedom 250, a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kayla White)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 10:20
|Photo ID:
|9703797
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-XF897-1004
|Resolution:
|5917x4225
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale Airmen Ready to Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250 [Image 5 of 5], by Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Barksdale Airmen Ready to Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250
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