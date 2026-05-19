Barksdale Airmen Ready to Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Drew Broadbent, 11th Bomb Squadron pilot, poses for a photo in front of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 20, 2026. Broadbent is serving as formation lead for the Arsenal of Freedom flyover at the Miami Hyundai Air and Sea Show, part of Freedom 250, a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kayla White)