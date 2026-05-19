Senior Master Sgt. Clarence Carmack, 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, poses for a photo in front of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 19, 2026. Carmack, who has maintained the B-52 for more than 41 years, is part of the Barksdale contingent participating in the Miami Hyundai Air and Sea Show as part of Freedom 250, a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kayla White)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 10:20
|Photo ID:
|9703793
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-XF897-1001
|Resolution:
|7118x5084
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale Airmen Ready to Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250 [Image 5 of 5], by Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Barksdale Airmen Ready to Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250
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