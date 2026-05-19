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    Barksdale Airmen Ready to Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250 [Image 1 of 5]

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    Barksdale Airmen Ready to Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Kayla White 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Clarence Carmack, 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, poses for a photo in front of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 19, 2026. Carmack, who has maintained the B-52 for more than 41 years, is part of the Barksdale contingent participating in the Miami Hyundai Air and Sea Show as part of Freedom 250, a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kayla White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 10:20
    Photo ID: 9703793
    VIRIN: 260519-F-XF897-1001
    Resolution: 7118x5084
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Barksdale Airmen Ready to Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250 [Image 5 of 5], by Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Barksdale Airmen Ready to Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250
    Barksdale Airmen Ready to Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250
    Barksdale Airmen Ready to Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250
    Barksdale Airmen Ready to Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250
    Barksdale Airmen Ready to Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250

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    TAGS

    B52
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC)
    freedom 250

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