Barksdale Airmen Ready to Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Master Sgt. Clarence Carmack, 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, poses for a photo in front of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 19, 2026. Carmack, who has maintained the B-52 for more than 41 years, is part of the Barksdale contingent participating in the Miami Hyundai Air and Sea Show as part of Freedom 250, a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kayla White)