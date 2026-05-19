Lt. Col. Nate Barnhart, left, commander of the 93rd Bomb Squadron, Capt. Joshua Benard, center, 93rd Bomb Squadron, and Capt. Drew Broadbent, right, 11th Bomb Squadron, pose for a photo in front of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 20, 2026. The three pilots are part of the Barksdale contingent participating in the Miami Hyundai Air and Sea Show as part of Freedom 250, a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kayla White)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 10:20
|Photo ID:
|9703794
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-XF897-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.71 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale Airmen Ready to Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250 [Image 5 of 5], by Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Barksdale Airmen Ready to Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250
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