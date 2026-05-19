Barksdale Airmen Ready to Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250

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Lt. Col. Nate Barnhart, commander of the 93rd Bomb Squadron, poses for a photo in front of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 20, 2026. Barnhart is serving as trip lead for the Barksdale contingent participating in the Miami Hyundai Air and Sea Show as part of Freedom 250, a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kayla White)