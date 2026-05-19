Barksdale Airmen Ready to Bring B-52 to Miami Beach for Freedom 250

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Capt. Joshua Benard, 93rd Bomb Squadron pilot, poses for a photo in front of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 20, 2026. Benard is part of the Barksdale contingent participating in the Miami Hyundai Air and Sea Show as part of Freedom 250, a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kayla White)