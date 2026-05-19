Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms supports record-breaking blood drive at MCAGCC

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Chief Hospital Corpsman Jacob Tester of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms donates blood during a record-breaking Armed Services Blood Program blood drive at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, May 6, 2026. The blood drive collected 117 units of blood in support of military operations overseas, setting a new installation record for collections during a single event. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NH/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer)