A Marine donates blood during a record-breaking Armed Services Blood Program blood drive at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, May 6, 2026. The blood drive collected 117 units of blood in support of military operations overseas, setting a new installation record for collections during a single event. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NH/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 12:24
|Photo ID:
|9702993
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-SE727-4636
|Resolution:
|1280x854
|Size:
|350.49 KB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms supports record-breaking blood drive at MCAGCC
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