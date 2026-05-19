Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms supports record-breaking blood drive at MCAGCC

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Hospital Corpsman 1st Class April Million (left), leading petty officer for the Adult Medical Care Clinic at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Reece Curry support a record-breaking blood drive at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, May 6, 2026. Million and Curry helped spearhead the successful drive, which collected 117 units of blood in support of military operations overseas and set a new installation record for blood collections during a single event. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NH/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer)