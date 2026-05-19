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    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms supports record-breaking blood drive at MCAGCC [Image 1 of 7]

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    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms supports record-breaking blood drive at MCAGCC

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Christopher Jones 

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class April Million (left), leading petty officer for the Adult Medical Care Clinic at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Reece Curry support a record-breaking blood drive at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, May 6, 2026. Million and Curry helped spearhead the successful drive, which collected 117 units of blood in support of military operations overseas and set a new installation record for blood collections during a single event. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NH/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 12:24
    Photo ID: 9702986
    VIRIN: 260506-N-SE727-1471
    Resolution: 1280x866
    Size: 338.36 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: MARYSVILLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms supports record-breaking blood drive at MCAGCC [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms supports record-breaking blood drive at MCAGCC
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms supports record-breaking blood drive at MCAGCC
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms supports record-breaking blood drive at MCAGCC
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms supports record-breaking blood drive at MCAGCC
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms supports record-breaking blood drive at MCAGCC
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms supports record-breaking blood drive at MCAGCC
    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms supports record-breaking blood drive at MCAGCC

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    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms supports record-breaking blood drive at MCAGCC

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    Navy, medicine, dha, marine, blood, drive

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