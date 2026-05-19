Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms supports record-breaking blood drive at MCAGCC

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Capt. Janiese Cleckley (center-right), commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms and director of Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, Master Chief Richard Moreno (center), command master chief, interim deputy director Cmdr. William “Bill” Lawson (center-left) and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class April Million (right) meet with staff from the Armed Services Blood Program during a record-breaking blood drive at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, May 6, 2026. The blood drive collected 117 units of blood in support of military operations overseas, setting a new installation record for collections during a single event. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NH/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer)