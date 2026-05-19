Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms supports record-breaking blood drive at MCAGCC

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Capt. Janiese Cleckley (right), commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms and director of Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, meets with staff and donors during a record-breaking blood drive at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, May 6, 2026. The blood drive collected 117 units of blood in support of military operations overseas, setting a new installation record for collections during a single event. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NH/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer)