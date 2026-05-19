Capt. Janiese Cleckley (right), commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms and director of Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, meets with staff and donors during a record-breaking blood drive at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, May 6, 2026. The blood drive collected 117 units of blood in support of military operations overseas, setting a new installation record for collections during a single event. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NH/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 12:24
|Photo ID:
|9702992
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-SE727-9513
|Resolution:
|1280x854
|Size:
|242.44 KB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms supports record-breaking blood drive at MCAGCC
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