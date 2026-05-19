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    Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene [Image 2 of 4]

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    Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene

    CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    05.02.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    D.A. Aquino, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion (39 SSB) security officer, has learned to overcome the challenges of coaching in a multilingual environment with flexibility. During his time with the local American Football team, the Mons Knights and now as an offensive coordinator for the Belgian National Football team the Belgian Barbarians, he has learned to teach his players through movement and creativity. (Photo courtesy of Fabrice Zoppe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 04:38
    Photo ID: 9702535
    VIRIN: 260305-A-A0949-1003
    Resolution: 1692x3008
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene
    Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene
    Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene
    Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene

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    USAG Benelux, armynewswire, Mentorship, Football, Belgian Barbarians, Mons Knights

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