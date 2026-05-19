Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene

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D.A. Aquino, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion (39 SSB) security officer, has learned to overcome the challenges of coaching in a multilingual environment with flexibility. During his time with the local American Football team, the Mons Knights and now as an offensive coordinator for the Belgian National Football team the Belgian Barbarians, he has learned to teach his players through movement and creativity. (Photo courtesy of Fabrice Zoppe)