Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene

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D.A. Aquino, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion (39 SSB) security officer, started coaching for the local American Football team, the Mons Knights. During his time with the Knights, they won a national championship in Belgium, leading Aquino to a role with the Belgian National American Football Team, the Belgian Barbarians. (Courtesy photo)