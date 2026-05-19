D.A. Aquino, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion (39 SSB) security officer, started coaching for the local American Football team, the Mons Knights. During his time with the Knights, they won a national championship in Belgium, leading Aquino to a role with the Belgian National American Football Team, the Belgian Barbarians. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 04:38
|Photo ID:
|9702534
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-A0949-1002
|Resolution:
|1865x2266
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene
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