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    Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene [Image 1 of 4]

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    Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene

    CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    02.07.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    D.A. Aquino, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion (39 SSB) security officer, started his American Football journey in Belgium coaching for the Mons Knights. He was later offered a leadership role with the Belgian National American Football team, the Belgian Barbarians. (Photo courtesy of Bendia productions)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 04:38
    Photo ID: 9702533
    VIRIN: 260208-A-A0949-1001
    Resolution: 950x1689
    Size: 533.23 KB
    Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene
    Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene
    Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene
    Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene

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    TAGS

    USAG Benelux, armynewswire, Mentorship, Football, Belgian Barbarians, Mons Knights

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