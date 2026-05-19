D.A. Aquino, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion (39 SSB) security officer, started his American Football journey in Belgium coaching for the Mons Knights. He was later offered a leadership role with the Belgian National American Football team, the Belgian Barbarians. (Photo courtesy of Bendia productions)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 04:38
|Photo ID:
|9702533
|VIRIN:
|260208-A-A0949-1001
|Resolution:
|950x1689
|Size:
|533.23 KB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene
No keywords found.