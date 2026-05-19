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    Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene [Image 4 of 4]

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    Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene

    CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Kristin Savage 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Leadership, resilience and mentorship can transcend borders and language barriers. For D.A. Aquino, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion (39 SSB) security officer, American Football became more than a game, it became a way to build community, mentor young athletes and develop future leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 04:38
    Photo ID: 9702500
    VIRIN: 260521-A-HE813-3547
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 227.73 KB
    Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene [Image 4 of 4], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene
    Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene
    Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene
    Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene

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    USAG Benelux, armynewswire, Mentorship, Football, Belgian Barbarians, Mons Knights

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