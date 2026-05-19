Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene

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Leadership, resilience and mentorship can transcend borders and language barriers. For D.A. Aquino, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion (39 SSB) security officer, American Football became more than a game, it became a way to build community, mentor young athletes and develop future leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)