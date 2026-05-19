Leadership, resilience and mentorship can transcend borders and language barriers. For D.A. Aquino, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion (39 SSB) security officer, American Football became more than a game, it became a way to build community, mentor young athletes and develop future leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 04:38
|Photo ID:
|9702500
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-HE813-3547
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|227.73 KB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene [Image 4 of 4], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Passion reignited: the coach behind Belgium’s growing American Football scene
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