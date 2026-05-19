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    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Change of Command: Col. Jeremy Beaven relinquishes command of MCBH to Col. Stephen DeTrinis [Image 5 of 8]

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    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Change of Command: Col. Jeremy Beaven relinquishes command of MCBH to Col. Stephen DeTrinis

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stephen DeTrinis, oncoming commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, receives organizational colors from Col. Jeremy Beaven, offgoing commanding officer of MCBH, during the MCBH Change of Command Ceremony, May 21, 2026. Col. Jeremy Beaven relinquished command of MCBH to Col. Stephen DeTrinis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 21:47
    Photo ID: 9702351
    VIRIN: 260521-M-DR994-1008
    Resolution: 5362x3575
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Change of Command: Col. Jeremy Beaven relinquishes command of MCBH to Col. Stephen DeTrinis [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Tania Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Change of Command: Col. Jeremy Beaven relinquishes command of MCBH to Col. Stephen DeTrinis
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Change of Command: Col. Jeremy Beaven relinquishes command of MCBH to Col. Stephen DeTrinis
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Change of Command: Col. Jeremy Beaven relinquishes command of MCBH to Col. Stephen DeTrinis
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Change of Command: Col. Jeremy Beaven relinquishes command of MCBH to Col. Stephen DeTrinis
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Change of Command: Col. Jeremy Beaven relinquishes command of MCBH to Col. Stephen DeTrinis
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Change of Command: Col. Jeremy Beaven relinquishes command of MCBH to Col. Stephen DeTrinis
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Change of Command: Col. Jeremy Beaven relinquishes command of MCBH to Col. Stephen DeTrinis
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Change of Command: Col. Jeremy Beaven relinquishes command of MCBH to Col. Stephen DeTrinis

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