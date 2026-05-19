Marine Corps Base Hawaii Change of Command: Col. Jeremy Beaven relinquishes command of MCBH to Col. Stephen DeTrinis

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stephen DeTrinis, oncoming commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, receives organizational colors from Col. Jeremy Beaven, offgoing commanding officer of MCBH, during the MCBH Change of Command Ceremony, May 21, 2026. Col. Jeremy Beaven relinquished command of MCBH to Col. Stephen DeTrinis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)