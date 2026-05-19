Marine Corps Base Hawaii Change of Command: Col. Jeremy Beaven relinquishes command of MCBH to Col. Stephen DeTrinis

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U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Hawaii and Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay participate in the MCBH Change of Command Ceremony, May 21, 2026. Col. Jermey Beaven relinquished command of MCBH to Col. Stephen DeTrinis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)