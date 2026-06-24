A New Chapter: Marine Corps Base Hawaii Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

Marine Corps Base Hawaii - On May 21, 2026, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) relinquished command of the base to Col. Stephen DeTrinis, marking a new chapter for the installation.



A change of command is a ceremonial tradition used to signify the transfer of authority and responsibility of a unit from one commander to another through the exchange of the organization’s colors. The ceremony highlighted Beaven’s service to MCBH from May 2023 to May 2026 where he focused on improving community relations with our neighbors, as well as local and state officials.



During his time in command, he prioritized that MCBH be environmental steward and protector of cultural sites along the base’s historic peninsula. Beaven expressed the cultural significance and historic importance of MCBH’s location, “The history of the peninsula goes back centuries. We have historical and agricultural sites that are a great part of Hawaiian history, culture, environment, and religious ceremonies that have been a fixture in the Hawaiian archipelago from the military’s perspective upon their arrival.”



Beaven also oversaw the completion and grand opening of the new Mokapu Elementary School, strengthened bilateral ties with the Japan Ministry of Defense by hosting multiple memorial site visits at MCBH, and successfully leading the 14-day, multi-agency collaborative effort to safely recover a Navy P-8 aircraft that over shot the runway crashing into Kaneohe Bay in November 2023. Beaven was awarded the Legion of Merit for his exceptional leadership, installation readiness, and mentorship during his command.



Beaven turned to DeTrinis and offered words of support, “You’re going to pick up the baton and run, and I guarantee that your perspective will change for the better over the next three years. I wish you well in your success.”



DeTrinis, previously the G-3/5 Director at Marine Corps Forces Pacific calls it a ‘tough act to follow,’ acknowledging the accomplishments of his predecessor and looks forward to taking command by stating, “I’m full of gratitude for what Jeremy and his team have done over the last three years,” DeTrinis said. “These last two weeks, I’ve learned a lot, and I’m super excited to be joining this team."



As DeTrinis takes command, MCBH will continue to provide operational support, training facilities, and readiness capabilities that enable Marines, Sailors, and joint forces to deploy across the Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2026 Date Posted: 06.29.2026 17:16 Story ID: 568968 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A New Chapter: Marine Corps Base Hawaii Hosts Change of Command Ceremony, by Sgt Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.