Date Taken: 05.21.2026 Date Posted: 05.21.2026 21:47 Photo ID: 9702355 VIRIN: 260521-M-DR994-1011 Resolution: 5091x3394 Size: 3.27 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US

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This work, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Change of Command: Col. Jeremy Beaven relinquishes command of MCBH to Col. Stephen DeTrinis [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Tania Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.