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    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day [Image 39 of 48]

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    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day

    HERMISTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Brigadier General Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General of Oregon (left), pauses for a photo with Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Wyatt Steagall, the Top Novice Rifle Shooter, who won the category during the annual Combat Marksmanship Training Exercise, or “TAG Match,” held as part of the Armed Forces Day celebration at the Rees Training Center near Hermiston, Oregon, on May 16, 2026. Over 125 competitors took part in the rivalry, which featured rifle, pistol, and shotgun events and was made even more challenging by windy conditions. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 20:12
    Photo ID: 9702212
    VIRIN: 260516-Z-CH590-1657
    Resolution: 5259x3944
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: HERMISTON, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day [Image 48 of 48], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026
    Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026

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    Rees Training Center hosts the annual Oregon National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match and Armed Forces Day

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    Armed Forces Day
    Rees Training Center
    Oregon National Guard
    Air National Guard
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    TAG Match 2026

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