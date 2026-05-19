Rees Training Center hosts Armed Forces Day 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The second annual Armed Forces Day ceremony at the Rees Training Center on May 16, 2026, featured a wide array of static displays of military vehicles, community vendors, patriotic presentations, and historical exhibits. Armed Forces Day was established in 1949 by President Harry S. Truman to honor Americans serving in all military branches, replacing the separate Army, Navy, and Air Force Days. President John F. Kennedy officially designated the holiday in 1962. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)